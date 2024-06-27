Matiur's extensive property beyond 60-bigha resort in Gazipur

The Former member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Matiur Rahman, owns a resort built on 60 bighas of land in Gazipur. The resort, called Apon Bhubon Picnic and Shooting Spot, is located in Khilgaon area, Ward 41, under Pubail police station in Gazipur.

Apart from this resort, more land has been discovered in the names of Matiur, his wife, and children.

In the Khilgaon Mouza of Pubail, a significant amount of land has been registered and subdivided in the names of Matiur's family members.

Allegations have been made that Matiur Rahman has accumulated assets worth several hundred crores of taka, including financial and real estate assets, by abusing his senior position in the revenue office over the years.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating the corruption allegations against him.

Previously, shootings took place at 'Apon Bhubon,' but now anyone can enter the resort near the Khilgaon rail gate by paying an entry fee of one hundred taka.

On Tuesday (25 June), discussions with the resort's officials, employees, and locals revealed that Matiur Rahman and his wife Laila Kaniz bought 35 bighas of land in the Khilgaon area.

Later, Matiur acquired more land and rented additional land from locals annually to build the resort on a total of 60 bighas.

The resort features nearly 18 luxurious cottages, various rides, and numerous structures. There is a superintendent and 12 employees assigned to manage it.

Fish mural in Wonder Park. Photo: TBS

Local shopkeeper Sharif Hossain said, "We all know Apon Bhubon belongs to Kaniz Madam. Now we are learning that this Madam is Matiur's wife. Earlier, shootings used to take place here, but for the past year, they have started charging an entry fee of 100 taka."

The resort's ticket man, Mehdi, said, "Several people own land here. Matiur Sir has land here, and many others do too. I don't know everyone's names as I have been working here for a short time."

The superintendent of Apon Bhubon, Md. Rajib Mia, was not found at the resort. Later, over the phone, he told this reporter that there is approximately 60 bighas of land here. The resort authorities own 35 bighas, and the rest of the land is rented from locals.

When asked about Matiur Rahman, he hung up the phone.

Extensive property beyond the resort

According to sources from the Gazipur District Administration, 5 acres and 777 decimals of land have been registered and subdivided in the name of Apon Bhubon Picnic and Shooting Spot.

As per the revenue department of the district administration, in the Khilgaon Mouza, 27 decimals of land under jot number 3656 and 14.4 decimals of land under jot number 4249 have been registered in the name of Matiur Rahman.

In the same Mouza, 14.50 decimals of land under jot number 3450 have been transferred in the name of Matiur's wife, Laila Kaniz.

Additionally, in the same mouza, 19 decimals of land under jot number 3648, 7.22 decimals under jot number 4415, 55 decimals under jot number 4416, and 22.50 decimals under jot number 3950 have been registered and subdivided in the name of Matiur's son from his first marriage, Ahmed Toufikur Rahman Arnob.

In Khilgaon Mouza, 3.50 decimals of land under jot number 3925 and 26.50 decimals under jot number 3645 have been transferred in the name of Matiur's daughter, Farzana Rahman Ipsita.

Moreover, 48.77 decimals of land under jot number 3557 have been jointly registered in the names of Matiur, his wife, and daughter, while 45 decimals of land under jot number 3652 have been jointly registered in the names of Layla Kaniz and her son Toufikur Rahman Arnob.

Locals claim that these lands are under their possession.

Additionally, in the name of Global Shoes, 65 decimals of industrially subdivided land are registered under jot numbers 21, 66-69, 71-72, 74-75, 91-92, 114, and 120-124 in the Khilgaon Mouza.

Besides these, more land has been found in the name and benami of Matiur Rahman's first wife, Laila Kaniz, in Gazipur.

These include five kathas in Gazipur, 6.60 decimals and 2.90 decimals in Pubail, 5 decimals and 34.55 decimals in Khilgaon, 27 decimals in Bahadurpur, 6.60 decimals in Meghdubi, and 17 decimals in Dhopapara of Gazipur.

Matiur's son from his second marriage, Ifat, gained nationwide attention after news emerged that he had bought a goat for Tk15 lakh during the last Eid-ul-Adha.

On 4 June, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) formally started an investigation against Matiur Rahman.

Following the initiation of the corruption investigation, Matiur was removed from his position as the President of the Customs, Excise, and VAT Appellate Tribunal of the National Board of Revenue.

On 24 June, a court in Dhaka issued a travel ban against Matiur Rahman, his first wife, and their son. On the same day, the Ministry of Finance sent a letter to Sonali Bank and Bangladesh Bank to remove Matiur from his position as a director of Sonali Bank.

Finally, on Tuesday (25 June), the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) ordered the freezing of bank accounts of Matiur, his two wives, children, and their associated entities within 30 days.

On the same day, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) instructed the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited to freeze the Beneficiary Owner (BO) accounts of Matiur and his family members.