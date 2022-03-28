Matiur Rahman receives “the Order of the Rising Sun”

Businessman Matiur Rahman has received "the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rossete" in recognition of his contribution to strengthening economic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

The decoration was conferred on him by the government of Japan on Monday at the residence of ITO Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Matiur Rahman is one of the founders of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JBCCI). As the first chairman of JBCCI, he contributed to promoting the investment of Japanese companies in Bangladesh.

He also made significant efforts to improve the business environment for Japanese companies and built strong economic partnership between the two countries.

Thanks to his sincere dedication as the JBCCI Board Member and advisor even after the retirement of the Chairman, the total number of JBCCI members has expanded to 254 Japanese and Bangladesh firms today.

The Government of Japan decided to confer the decoration on Rahman on 29 April.

He received the decoration from the Government of Japan as the first Bangladeshi businessman.

At the ceremony, Ambassador ITO expressed his sincere appreciation to Matiur for his long standing contribution to promoting economic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

"I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to Matiur Rahman. Rahman's achievements and contributions to Japan-Bangladesh relations are remarkable.

"I am particularly pleased that we are able to celebrate Rahman's conferment in the year of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.", said Ambassador ITO.

The Order of the Rising Sun is a Japanese order, established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. The Order was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government, created on 10 April 1875 by decree of the Council of State. The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun