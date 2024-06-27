Matiur considered 'absconding', joining letter to IRD rejected: Ministry sources

The Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday (25 June) rejected the joining letter of Matiur Rahman, former National Board of Revenue (NBR) officer, which was sent through a messenger.

According to IRD sources, Matiur is being considered absconding and could be dismissed from his appointed position after 60 days if he does not join the ministry in person.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior IRD official, told The Business Standard that Matiur has sent a joining letter through a messenger, but it has not been accepted.

"We are not sure whether he is abroad or in the country. Since his joining letter has not been accepted, he will now be considered absconding. In that case, according to the rules, he is likely to be dismissed from his job after 60 days."

Matiur is due to go on Post Retirement Leave (PRL) in five months. If he is dismissed before then, he could also face various complexities of the government service rules. He could also lose his retirement benefits.

Today, attempts were made to contact IRD's senior secretary, Joint Secretary Md Abdul Gafur, and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem for comments on this matter. However, no responses were received by the time this report was filed.