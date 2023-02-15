Matarbari will be a regional hub like Singapore: Bida Executive Chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

Matarbari will be a regional hub like Singapore: Bida Executive Chairman

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 09:28 pm
Matarbari will be a regional hub like Singapore: Bida Executive Chairman

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah said on Wednesday that Cox's Bazar's Matarbari will become a regional hub like Singapore once the deep sea port there is inaugurated.

During a visit to inspect the development work of the Matarbari deep sea port and the coal-based power plant in Maheshkhali upazila, he said the projects will help bring more investments in the country.

Mentioning that Bida has received an investment commitment worth around $4.6 billion last year, he said, "The country has a favourable investment environment and friendly relations with all countries."

The Bida executive chairman further said that if Matarbari port starts operations, the biggest ships in the world will be able to come here.

"At present, around 4,000 people are working on the Matarbari project. Thousands more people will be employed if the port and power plant are opened. Cox's Bazar will be a developed city," he said.

Lokman Hossain Miah said, "Thirty-eight ambassadors have met me in the last four months since I took over as the executive chairman of Bida. Some 225 teams have visited the country. More investors will be interested to invest here if more projects are implemented around Matarbari."

Abul Kalam Azad, executive director of the Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited, said, "A 400 KV power line in the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project was inaugurated on 14 February. In April, 80,000 tonnes of coal will be imported from Indonesia for the power plant and commercial production will begin in December."

He also said, "Some 1,200 megawatts of electricity will be produced in the power plant. In December, 600 MW of electricity will be produced. Another 600 MW will be added by March 2023."
 

Top News

Bida / matarbari deep sea port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

48m | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

3h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

10h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms