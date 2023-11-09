Matarbari deep sea port will be lifeline of an economy parallel to Ctg port: State minister 

Khalid inspecting the preparatory activities of the port ahead of the PM’s event on Thursday. Photo: TBS

The under-construction Matarbari deep sea port in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali Upazila will be the lifeline of an economy parallel to that of the Chattogram port, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said.

"The Matarbari deep sea port is now visible," he added.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 11 November [tomorrow] will inaugurate the channel of the Matarbari deep sea port, and lay the foundation stone for the construction of the port's first terminal," Khalid told reporters after inspecting the preparatory activities of the port ahead of the PM's event on Thursday.

He said that the prime minister would also inaugurate the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail link on the same day. She is expected to address a rally after inaugurating the Matrabari port channel.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the inventor of Matarbari deep sea port," added Khalid.

Hailing the Matarbari deep sea port as an iconic establishment in South Asia, the state minister said that it will add two to three billion dollars to the country's economy, and reduce the cost of transportation of goods from Singapore and Colombo ports by 10 to 20%.

Mentioning that the deep sea port will open new horizons in the country's economy, he added, "A large number of industrial establishments will be constructed in Matarbari, offering massive employment opportunities. We can proudly say that Bangladesh has a deep sea port."

Adding that a rail link will be established connecting Matarbari in forthcoming days, Khalid Mahmud added, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the country forward with a multi-dimensional communication system. The country's economy is strong even after the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war."

He further said that whatever necessary will be done to transform Matarbari into the shape of Singapore.

Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail said that the tender process for construction of Matarbari deep sea port terminal is awaiting final approval.

"The construction of the first terminal will start from the beginning of next year. It will be completed within three years," he added.

Once constructed, the first terminal can accommodate four ships simultaneously, he said, adding that the Chattogram Port Authority has plans to start construction of the second terminal after the completion of the first one.

"When the two terminals come into operation, it will be possible to simultaneously accommodate eight ships at the Matarbadi deep sea port," added Sohail.

Mir Zahid Hassan, the director of the Matarbari Port Development Project, among others, was present at the site during the state minister's visit.

The cost of the project is estimated at Tk17,777.20 crore.

The construction of a 14.30km-long approach channel with a width of 350 metres and a depth of 16 metres has already been completed at the port. Besides, two breakwaters of 2,150-metre and 670-metre length on the north and south sides of the approach channel have also been built.