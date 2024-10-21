Matarbari Deep Sea Port to start commercial operations from 2030: Shipping adviser

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 09:05 pm

Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, advisor to the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Jute and Textiles, talks to reporters in Cox’s Bazar on 21 October 2024. Photo: TBS
Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, advisor to the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Jute and Textiles, talks to reporters in Cox’s Bazar on 21 October 2024. Photo: TBS

The second phase of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port construction will be completed by 2029 and commercial shipping will start from 2030, said Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, advisor to the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Jute and Textiles.

"The work of the first phase has already been completed. The second phase will be completed by 2029. After that, from 2030, mother vessels will be able to operate in the port," the adviser told reporters in Cox's Bazar after visiting the deep sea port this afternoon.

Two long terminals are being constructed for the movement of mother vessels, Sakhawat added. 

Earlier on the day, the advisor participated in a discussion meeting at the Matarbari Coal Power Plant with representatives of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Chittagong Port Authority, Roads and Highways Department and various development project officials.

