Masud Jamil Khan appointed as Honorary Consul of Ireland

Bangladesh

21 December, 2023, 05:35 pm
Cosmos Group Deputy Managing Director Masud Jamil Khan has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Ireland in Dhaka, according to an official announcement.

The government of Ireland appointed Masud as its Honorary Consul with jurisdiction for the People's Republic of Bangladesh last week.

Masud is also a director of United News of Bangladesh, the country's largest private news agency, and Dhaka Courier, an independent news magazine.

Masud pursued higher studies at Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia, and studied Finance at Harvard Business School.

An avid lover of nature and a committed environmentalist is also a member of WildTeam.

He is also an alumnus of the United States Department of Commerce and a member of the Vancouver Board of Trade.

Jamil Khan has represented Bangladesh in many international economic and media related forums.

At the American School in Dhaka, he bagged the AISD Triathlon Championship and Brojen Das Swimming Competition Award in 2001.

Khan is the maternal grandson of Shaheed Brig Gen Jamil Ahmed (B U), who stood up alone for Bangabandhu in his darkest hour.

 

