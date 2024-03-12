MASTUL Foundation offers free Iftar to 1 lakh fasting people

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 09:33 pm

MASTUL Foundation offers free Iftar to 1 lakh fasting people

Under the programme, the foundation will distribute iftar items across all 64 districts of the country throughout Ramadan.

Photo: Courtesy
MASTUL Foundation, government registered charity organisation, has launched an initiative to provide iftar for 1 lakh people during Ramadan.

 

The initiative aims to ensure that the poor and low-income fasting people are not deprived of the taste of Ramadan Iftar, the organisation said in a press statement on Tuesday (12 March).

Under the programme, the foundation will distribute iftar items across all 64 districts of the country throughout Ramadan.

In the first segment, iftar is being organised for more than 1,000 poor fasting people every day at Mastul Mehmankhana located in Dhanmondi Rayerbazar and the fasting people will eat that iftar while sitting in the Mehmankhana, reads the press statement.

In another segment, iftar will be distributed free of cost to the passengers of the fasting in moving vehicles or vehicles stuck in traffic jams such as buses, microbuses, private cars, auto rickshaws and rickshaws.

Not only that, 20,000 Iftar items will be delivered to orphanages, madrasas and poor families in various districts including Dhaka.

Moreover, the Mastul Foundation also plans to support 500 poor families through Zakat.

Speaking about the initiatives, Kazi Reaz Rahman, founder and executive director of MASTUL Foundation, said, "Iftar is a special act of a believer in Ramadan. Through this initiative, the MASTUL Foundation wants to make Ramadan joyful for the marginalized sections of society."

He called on everyone to come forward according to their ability in this holy month of Ramadan. He further said, "Iftar for all" is possible only when we all join this initiative.

