Masterminds behind Bangabandhu's killing should be identified: Home minister

Home minister during a discussion as the chief guest to mark the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and the National Mourning Day at Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh in the capital on Thursday (31 August).

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Thursday that people should know about the masterminds behind the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members in 1975.

"Masterminds (Kushilabs) should be identified…We need to know who helped from behind the scenes as well as who were the beneficiaries of the killing," the home minister said in Dhaka as he joined a discussion as the chief guest to mark the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and the National Mourning Day at Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh in the capital on Thursday (31 August).

He said justice has been delivered, but some of the killers are still at large.

"We have identified those killers who are still absconding, and we hope to bring them back to face justice," he said.

"We kept in our hearts that Bangabandhu's murder will get justice. We have been able to see that," the minister said.

The minister said that perpetrators have time and again targeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to kill her.

"There was another assassination attempt on Sheikh Hasina on August 21 in 2004. They tried to kill the prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] 21 times," he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said Bangabandhu inspired people to participate in the war of independence with love and compassion.

He said it was Bangabandhu's love for the people to make it possible.

"Bangabandhu had spent the best time of his life in prison during the Pakistan period. He loved the people of the country as he believed that an independent sovereign country was necessary for human development. So, he fought for freedom," the IGP said.

The IGP said they want to build smart police.

"The prime minister gave us everything including logistics. We are already working to eliminate terrorism and militancy. We have made this country investment-friendly by preventing and controlling militancy," he said.

He said that once again the attempt is being made to take Bangladesh backwards.

"Every member of Bangladesh Police is determined to keep the situation under control. Bangladesh Police is ready to stop any mischief and any attempt to take the country backwards," the IGP said.

He warned that strict action will be taken if there is an attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, member of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, presented a keynote speech in the programme organised by Bangladesh Police Service Association.

President of Bangladesh Police Service Association and Chief of Special Branch (SB) Additional IGP Md Monirul Islam presided over the programme. Senior secretary of the public security Division of the Home Ministry Md Mostafizur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq, RAB Director General M Khurshid Alam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Police Service Association, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhaka District Asaduzzaman also addressed the function.