Masterminds behind Bangabandhu's killing should be identified: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
31 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

Masterminds behind Bangabandhu's killing should be identified: Home minister

UNB
31 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 09:28 pm
Home minister during a discussion as the chief guest to mark the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and the National Mourning Day at Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh in the capital on Thursday (31 August). Photo: UNB
Home minister during a discussion as the chief guest to mark the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and the National Mourning Day at Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh in the capital on Thursday (31 August). Photo: UNB

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Thursday that people should know about the masterminds behind the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members in 1975.

"Masterminds (Kushilabs) should be identified…We need to know who helped from behind the scenes as well as who were the beneficiaries of the killing," the home minister said in Dhaka as he joined a discussion as the chief guest to mark the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and the National Mourning Day at Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh in the capital on Thursday (31 August).

He said justice has been delivered, but some of the killers are still at large.

"We have identified those killers who are still absconding, and we hope to bring them back to face justice," he said.

"We kept in our hearts that Bangabandhu's murder will get justice. We have been able to see that," the minister said.

The minister said that perpetrators have time and again targeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to kill her.

"There was another assassination attempt on Sheikh Hasina on August 21 in 2004. They tried to kill the prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] 21 times," he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said Bangabandhu inspired people to participate in the war of independence with love and compassion.

He said it was Bangabandhu's love for the people to make it possible.

"Bangabandhu had spent the best time of his life in prison during the Pakistan period. He loved the people of the country as he believed that an independent sovereign country was necessary for human development. So, he fought for freedom," the IGP said.

The IGP said they want to build smart police.

"The prime minister gave us everything including logistics. We are already working to eliminate terrorism and militancy. We have made this country investment-friendly by preventing and controlling militancy," he said.

He said that once again the attempt is being made to take Bangladesh backwards.

"Every member of Bangladesh Police is determined to keep the situation under control. Bangladesh Police is ready to stop any mischief and any attempt to take the country backwards," the IGP said.

He warned that strict action will be taken if there is an attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, member of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, presented a keynote speech in the programme organised by Bangladesh Police Service Association.

President of Bangladesh Police Service Association and Chief of  Special Branch (SB) Additional IGP Md Monirul Islam presided over the programme. Senior secretary of the public security Division of the Home Ministry Md Mostafizur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq, RAB Director General M Khurshid Alam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Police Service Association, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhaka District Asaduzzaman also addressed the function.  

Top News

Home Minister / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans