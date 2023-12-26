Massive fire engulfs Zaman Jute Mill in Khulna; 9 firefighting units deployed

A firefighter at the scene of a fire incident which occured at Zaman Jute Mill near Nagarghat in Dighlia, Khulna, on Monday, 26 December. Photo: TBS

A massive fire broke out at Zaman Jute Mill near Nagarghat in Dighlia, Khulna, last night.

Nine units of fire service are working to contain the flames, which originated at around 10pm yesterday (25 December).

The fire was first reported by the locals, said Zaman Jute Mill Ripon Mollah who went home after closing the mill around 9pm, an hour before the fire broke out.

Khulna Fire Service Assistant Director Farooq Hossain Sikder led the firefighting operation.

He said, "Upon receiving information, nine units of firefighters from nearby stations including Daulatpur and Dighlia rushed to the scene and are working to douse the flame."

The fire is yet to be brought under control till filing the report at 9am today.

Further information regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage will be disclosed after investigation, he added.