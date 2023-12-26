Massive fire engulfs Zaman Jute Mill in Khulna

A firefighter at the scene of a fire incident which occured at Zaman Jute Mill near Nagarghat in Dighlia, Khulna, on Monday, 26 December. Photo: TBS

A massive fire broke out at Zaman Jute Mill near Nagarghat in Dighlia, Khulna, last night.

Nine units of fire service worked to bring the fire under control, which originated at around 10pm Monday (25 December).

The fire was first reported by the locals, said Zaman Jute Mill Ripon Mollah who went home after closing the mill around 9pm, an hour before the fire broke out.

Khulna Fire Service Assistant Director Farooq Hossain Sikder led the firefighting operation.

He said, "Upon receiving information, nine units of firefighters from nearby stations including Daulatpur and Dighlia rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control around 11:30pm."

Dumping work continued for another three hours, he said.

Further information regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage will be disclosed after investigation, he added.