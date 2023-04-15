30 firefighting units, armed forces bring New Super Market fire under control after 3.5hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 11:03 am

Related News

30 firefighting units, armed forces bring New Super Market fire under control after 3.5hrs

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 11:03 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A massive fire that broke out at the New Super Market shopping mall adjacent to the capital's Dhaka College on Saturday (15 April) has been brought under control. The three-storey building houses some 1,300 shops.

The fire, which started at around 5:40am this morning, was brought under control after three and a half hours at 9:10am, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin told reporters.

Heavy smoke and a growing crowd of onlookers have been reported to disrupt firefighting and rescue efforts, confirmed Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

A dozen of people, mainly fire service officials, have been hurt in the fire. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)  

A Total of 30 firefighting units and firefighting teams of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force are currently working to douse the blaze.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

A special team of the fire service with specialised equipment was seen entering the market to control the spread of the fire.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Also, a helicopter bucket of the Air Force was seen carrying water from the Dhaka College pond to fight the blaze.

As many as 12 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons and 17 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) units (both uniformed and in plain clothes) along with members of Bangladesh Police are working on the spot to maintain traffic, law and order as well as to help the firefighting efforts.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Meanwhile, the traders of the New Super Market have expressed fear that their goods will get stolen, like what happened earlier this month in Bangabzar, if the affected area is not protected and maintained properly.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Many of them were seen evacuating the establishment carrying goods on their heads in large sacks to rickshaw vans and other modes of transportation.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Speaking with The Business Standard, Mohammad Solaiman, who owns shops on the third floor of the market said, 'We have total 12 shops at the New Super Market. We sell shirts, pants and other clothing items. All of them are located on the south corner of the shopping centre, exactly where the fire originated." 

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

"I had kept Tk1 lakh in cash inside my shop after making sales till 3am this morning. Eid-ul-Fitr is just right around the corner. We were all set to meet Eid demands. I guess everything has been gutted in the fire," he added while wiping away his tears.

Top News

New Market / fire / Fire accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1d | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1d | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1d | TBS World
'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away