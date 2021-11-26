Massive fire breaks out at Ctg chemical factory

A massive fire has broken out in a chemical factory in Chattogram city.

The fire originated in the 'Homeland Chemical Factory' near Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium around 10:30am. A few minutes later there was an explosion, according to witnesses.

On information, twelve units from Agrabad and Bandar fire stations rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the fire, said Neuton Das, deputy assistant directot of Chattogram fire service confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

It was primarily learned that the chemical factory has a huge amount of flammable material.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Photo: TBS

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.