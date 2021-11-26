Massive fire breaks out at Ctg chemical factory

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 12:28 pm

Related News

Massive fire breaks out at Ctg chemical factory

On information, several units of Chattogram Fire Service are trying to douse the fire

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 12:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A massive fire has broken out in a chemical factory in Chattogram city. 

The fire originated in the 'Homeland Chemical Factory' near Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium around 10:30am. A few minutes later there was an explosion, according to witnesses.

On information, twelve units from Agrabad and Bandar fire stations rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the fire, said Neuton Das, deputy assistant directot of Chattogram fire service confirming the matter to The Business Standard. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

It was primarily learned that the chemical factory has a huge amount of flammable material.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

Top News

fire / chemical factory / fire at factory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

24m | Food
Pradipta Bhattacharya. Sketch: TBS

Pradipta Bhattacharya: “ My audience can connect to my works”

2h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Will the new tax law make tax filing easier?

1h | Analysis
Photo: TBS

A handful of cosy, delicious winter memories

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

15h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

15h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?