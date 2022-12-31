Massive corruption happened in metro rail project: BNP acting office secretary

There have been massive irregularities and corruption in the metro rail project, Acting Office Secretary of the BNP Syed Imran Saleh Prince alleged on Saturday.

While addressing a press conference at the party's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan, he said, "The government is looting people's money by showing extra expenditures in mega projects."

"The cost of the metro rail project in Bangladesh is several times higher than that of the neighbouring countries including India, Vietnam and Pakistan. It happened due to corruption. Besides, ticket fare for the metro rail is also very high. It is several times higher than in Kolkata," he added.

Prince further said that the government will have to answer to the people for this looting and corruption one day.

"People across the country have come to the streets with their lives in their hands. They will not return home without any result," he said.

He urged the government to resign by accepting the 10-point demand of the BNP.

He also alleged that the police arrested several leaders and activists of BNP without any reason from Friday's mass procession in Dhaka.

Imran Saleh Prince said many of the jailed senior leaders of BNP including the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir are seriously ill.

"Especially, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi is very ill. He needs advanced treatment," he added.