Massive clashes break out between protesters and police, BGB in Cumilla

A massive clash is going on between protesters, and police and BGB at Cumilla Kotbari Bishwa Road on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

During this, more than half a hundred students, alongside journalists were injured by sound grenades thrown by the police.

The journalists were identified as Banglatribune's Cumilla correspondent Abdullah Al Maruf and Dhaka Post's Arif Azgar.

Some policemen were also injured in the clashes.