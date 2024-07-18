Massive clashes break out between protesters and police, BGB in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 01:58 pm

Massive clashes break out between protesters and police, BGB in Cumilla

Around 50 students, journalists injured by police sound grenade attack

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A massive clash is going on between protesters, and police and BGB at Cumilla Kotbari Bishwa Road on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

During this, more than half a hundred students, alongside journalists were injured by sound grenades thrown by the police.

The journalists were identified as Banglatribune's Cumilla correspondent Abdullah Al Maruf and Dhaka Post's Arif Azgar.

Some policemen were also injured in the clashes.

Quota reform

