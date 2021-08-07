Mass vaccination campaign starts across country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 12:10 pm

The campaign will continue till 12 August.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A mass vaccination campaign has started across the country at the union level to vaccinate more people in a short time.

The campaign will continue till 12 August. In these six days, 32 lakh people will get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination has started at 9 am today and will continue till 3 pm. Apart from the ongoing inoculation centres, temporary booths have been set up in the 54 wards of DNCC and 75 wards of DSCC. Those who have not registered online are getting vaccinated with NID card.

Law enforcement is being deployed to avoid disturbances at the vaccination centres.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

After visiting Keraniganj Aam Bagicha Government Primary School and Agangar Union Vaccination Centre, Dhaka District Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan told reporters, "Our centre will vaccinate 600 people. The second dose will also be given through campaign."

The immunisation programme will be carried out concurrently in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipalities and 433 wards in city corporations across the country by 32,706 vaccinators and 48,459 volunteers

The vaccination programme will be held on 7-9 August in the city corporation areas and on 8-9 August in the rest of the wards of the unions and municipalities. Vaccination activities will continue on 8 and 9 August in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Apart from giving individuals in rural areas access to the vaccine, the government has also brought down the age limit for vaccination to 25 years.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In the Rohingya camps located in Cox's Bazar, vaccines will be administered on 10-12 August under the campaign. Rohingyas aged 55 years or older will be vaccinated during the campaign.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque had earlier said around 1 crore people would be inoculated during the week-long campaign, but the target has been trimmed at the last minute.

