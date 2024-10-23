Mass uprising has rendered president, Constitution obsolete: Adviser Nahid

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 10:09 pm

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam speaks at a meeting organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of the Jahangirnagar University unit on 23 October 2024. Photo: TBS
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam speaks at a meeting organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of the Jahangirnagar University unit on 23 October 2024. Photo: TBS

Both the president and the Constitution have become obsolete due to the July-August mass uprising, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam said today (23 October).

"We assumed responsibility under the president to preserve stability, but if necessary, we may reconsider that decision," the adviser said at a discussion meeting titled "Government of Mass Uprising: Expectations and Achievements," organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of the Jahangirnagar University unit.

Nahid, also the posts, telecommunications, and information technology adviser, said, "Many people try to compare this government to a caretaker government. I think this comparison is completely wrong.

"A caretaker government assumes power for a temporary period and facilitates the transition by holding elections. However, if this government fails to address the expectations of the coup or implement essential reforms, the path to democracy will not be smooth."

He said the reforms now include "defining who can participate in politics, who cannot, and setting the state's guiding principles and national culture."

Nahid Islam also questioned the Awami League's right to participate in politics in a new Bangladesh, emphasising that if the party is labelled "fascist," it cannot operate within a democratic system.

"If we consistently call them fascist, then they have no political rights. If AL has the right to do politics, then don't call them fascists."

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam

