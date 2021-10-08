Mass trafficking of Bangladeshi women in India for flesh trade

The Hyderabad municipal police broke an international prostitution racket, revealing a massive influx of Bangladeshi women entering India.

A case was registered at the Sampangi Rama Nagar police station in Bengaluru under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act and Passport Act against seven persons, including four women, reports The Hindu India.

Police were surprised to find that an international prostitution racket was running in their own backyard.

The women board flights to Mumbai from Kolkata after crossing the border with the assistance of their brokers.

They are then dispersed to places in the Southern States such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Vijayawada, and others."

"They were lured with money and brought illegally to India from Bangladesh by traffickers who pay them anywhere between Tk22, 000 and TK32, 000 per month," he further added.

The prime accused in the city reportedly confessed to the police that he and other agents had trafficked hundreds of women to India in the past few months.

"It is a case of national interest as this gang alone managed to traffick many women to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and other cities from Kolkata," the officer said, adding that a specialised wing in the city police is investigating the case.