Mass Media Employees Bill: Parliamentary committee gets 60 more days for scrutiny

The Jatiya Sangsad has approved the proposal of the parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to allow another 60 working days for scrutiny of the Mass Media (Services Conditions) Employees Bill.

Hasanul Haq Inu, chairman of the parliamentary committee, on Tuesday sought the extension in parliament, which voted in favour of the proposal.

On 28 March, Information and Broadcast Minister Hasan Mahmud placed the bill in parliament and the bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny. The committee was asked to file its report before the House within 60 days. Then, on 6 June the committee sought and secured an extension of 60 working days.

However, the parliamentary panel is yet to hold a meeting on the bill, say sources.

According to the proposed law, a wage board will be formed for media personnel and the wage board will set separate salary scales for newspapers, news agencies, private televisions, radio, and registered online media outlets.

As per the bill, journalists and employees of all print and electronic media outlets will be regarded as media professionals.

The bill stipulates working hours for media employees to be 48 hours in a week. For any additional work hours, media personnel will be entitled to overtime pay.