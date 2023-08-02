Mass arrests of opposition activists undermine conditions for free, fair election in Bangladesh: HRW

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 06:45 pm

Related News

Mass arrests of opposition activists undermine conditions for free, fair election in Bangladesh: HRW

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 06:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Human Rights Watch has said the recent mass arrests of opposition activists undermine conditions for free, fair election in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh police indiscriminately fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons, and beat opposition party supporters with batons during protests in late July 2023," HRW said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the days leading up to a major demonstration on 29 July, the authorities arrested over 800 leaders and activists of the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in what appears to be a systematic effort to target and detain political opponents," it said.

The election-related "abuses" took place during a visit by the European Union's special representative for human rights, Eamon Gilmore, and at the end of the EU's exploratory mission to assess the conditions for full monitoring during the January 2024 national elections. The United States government has warned that it will restrict visas for any Bangladeshi who undermines "the democratic election process in Bangladesh."

"International observers should view the brutal crackdown on the political opposition as an alarm that elections in Bangladesh will not be democratic," said Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch. 

"The Bangladesh government is making international pledges on holding free and fair elections even as it unleashes autocratic and abusive attacks that clearly contradict those claims."

BNP leaders claimed that at least 100 of their supporters were injured during the protests. Videos of clashes between the police and opposition supporters show security forces using excessive force by kicking and hitting people who appear to be unarmed. 

According to the police, at least 32 officers were also injured after opposition protesters threw stones and attacked police vehicles.

"The police said that they had not granted BNP permission for the rally on 29 July. However, law enforcement officers are required to respect the right of freedom of assembly and human rights standards on the use of force when dispersing demonstrations, regardless of whether the demonstrations were legally sanctioned," the statement said.

"The authorities had also filed cases against over 1,500 named opposition leaders and activists and over 15,000 unnamed people in the weeks leading up to the BNP rally on 29 July. The use of criminal complaints against large numbers of 'unknown' people is a common abusive practice in Bangladesh, allowing the police to intimidate and threaten virtually anyone with arrest, to repeatedly re-arrest detainees even though they are not the named accused in the cases, and to thwart bail requests," it added.

Top News

Human Rights Watch / Bangladesh Election / Mass Arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low