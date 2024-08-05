Mashrafe’s Narail home vandalised, torched

Mashrafe's house was set on fire this afternoon. Photo: UNB

Some people vandalised and set fire to the house of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, lawmaker from Narail-2 constituency, on Monday afternoon.

They also vandalised and set fire to the houses of district parishad chairman advocate Subash Chandra Bose and district Awami League general secretary Nizam Uddin Khan Nilu.

Apart from this, the district Awami League office was set on fire at the old bus terminal.

District BNP general secretary Alhaj Mohammad Monirul Islam said, "We do not know who is setting fire, vandalizing and looting." We have instructed our leaders and workers to remain calm.

Mohammad Mehedi Hasan, superintendent of Narail Police, said they are trying their best to maintain law and order in the district.