Market authorities should be responsible for fire incidents: Shop Owners Association

Bangladesh

UNB
11 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 04:38 pm

Representational image. Photo: UNB
Representational image. Photo: UNB

Market authorities should be held responsible for fire incidents in markets, said Helal Uddin, president of Shop Owners Association.

"If fire incident occurs at any market due to negligence of the authorities concerned, then the market will be closed," he said while speaking at a meeting held at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters on Monday.

"We can't close any market, so we request police to conduct their drives regularly to check whether any market building is fit or not. There is no space for movement and water storage places are also found closed in many markets," he said.

He also urged all concerned to stay alert to prevent occurrence of fire incidents in markets during the month of Ramadan and guard at night, if needed.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman and high officials concerned were present at the meeting.

