Maritime sector still faces shortage of skilled manpower: Shipping minister

The country's maritime sector is facing a shortage of skilled manpower despite its potential for attracting investments, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

"The sector will be in a good position soon by overcoming the challenges," the minister remarked while speaking at a seminar organised by the Bangladesh Maritime Law Society at the International Conference Center of CIRDAP in the capital on Monday (6 February).

"Due to the government's efforts, shipyards have now become a potential sector. Bangladesh is now exporting ships as well," he added.

"Shipyards of Khulna and Narayanganj used to be quite vibrant. In 1996, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to make various improvements.

"Besides, the premier helped the private sector in many ways. As a result, many people are now interested in investing the maritime sector," he added.

Referring to the establishment of multiple marine academies by the present government, he said, "There was only one marine academy for education in this sector. The prime minister then established four marine academies and announced the establishment of three more."

"We are still not getting adequate skilled manpower. So, workers have to be brought from abroad," the minister added.

"We want the maritime sector of the country to reach a significant position," he remarked.