Maritime ports told to warn vessels of deep convection in north Bay

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist at the mast local cautionary signal three to alert vessels of a deep convection in the Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, the north Bay, and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said the Met Office in a bulletin on Tuesday.

"All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and the deep sea have been advised to come closer to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice," it added.

Deep convection refers to the thermally driven turbulent mixing that moves air parcels from the lower to the upper atmosphere.