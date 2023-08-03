Maritime ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal no. 3 hoisted as the monsoon depression over India's West Bengal-Bihar and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining area.

It is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction further and weaken gradually into a well-marked low, said a special bulletin of the Met office on Thursday.

Under its influence steep pressure gradient persists over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Squally weather is likely to continue over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.