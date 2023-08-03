Maritime ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted

Bangladesh

UNB
03 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 12:33 pm

Related News

Maritime ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted

UNB
03 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 12:33 pm
Representational image. Photo: UNB
Representational image. Photo: UNB

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal no. 3 hoisted as the monsoon depression over India's West Bengal-Bihar and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining area.

It is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction further and weaken gradually into a well-marked low, said a special bulletin of the Met office on Thursday.

Under its influence steep pressure gradient persists over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Squally weather is likely to continue over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Cautionary Signal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low