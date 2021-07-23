Maritime ports asked to hoist signal-3

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox,s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist distant cautionary signal number-3.

The fishermen are advised not to go to the deep sea. Those who are already in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast and proceed with caution, the BMD said in a bulletin on Friday.

"A low pressure area has formed over northwest bay and adjoining areas. under its influence deep convection is taking place & steep pressure gradient lies over north bay and adjoining areas," read the bulletin.

Due to the low, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, north bay and adjoining coastal areas.

