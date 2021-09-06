Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3

The maritime ports of the country have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal 3 as a low pressure area has formed over northwest bay and adjoining west central bay off Odisha coast.

Under its influence a steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay and adjoining areas, said a special bulletin of the Met office.

Squally weather may affect Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports, North Bay and adjoining areas of Bangladesh, it said.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.