Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal No 3

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 as the deep depression over East-Central Bay and adjoining area moved slightly northwestwards, intensified into a deep depression.

As per the last weather update issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday morning, the depression now lies over the same area (near lat. 15.5°n, long. 89.2°e)

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka and Sylhet divisions," reads the weather bulletin.

The weather is to remain mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country and day temperature may fall by 1-3°C over the country.

Meanwhile, night temperature may rise slightly over the southern part and it may remain nearly unchanged over the northern part of the country.

The depression was centered, at 9am today (23 October), about 900km south-west of Chattogram port, 730km South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 775km south of Mongla port and 730km south of Payra port and it is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, as per the Met Office.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48km of the deep depression centre is about 50kph rising to 60kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

Under the peripheral effect of the deep depression, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh are likely to experience gusty/squally wind of 40-50kph in addition to heavy (44-88mm) to very rainfall (289mm).

Under the influence of deep depression, new moon phase and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain in there till further notice.