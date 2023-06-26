Maritime ports advised to hoist cautionary signal No 3 as low-pressure forms

A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest bay and the adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts, resulting in the formation of an active monsoon deep convection over the North Bay.

The meteorological department has issued a warning about the possibility of squally weather affecting the maritime ports, North Bay, and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, reads a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) press release issued on Monday (26 June).

In light of the weather conditions, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 . This signal serves as a warning to vessels and individuals operating in the area to exercise caution and be prepared for potentially adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, a notice has been issued to all fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay region. They are advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety of those involved in maritime activities, BMD added.