Maritime ports advised to hoist cautionary signal 3; more rains likely

The country's maritime ports have been advised to hoist the local cautionary signal 3 as deep convection is taking place over the North Bay due to an active monsoon, said the weather department on Saturday (24 June).

Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra, said the Met office.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice, it reads.

The Met office forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

It also predicted rain or thundershowers may increase to 72 from 9am on Saturday.