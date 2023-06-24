Maritime ports advised to hoist cautionary signal 3; more rains likely

Bangladesh

UNB
24 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 12:16 pm

Related News

Maritime ports advised to hoist cautionary signal 3; more rains likely

UNB
24 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 12:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The country's maritime ports have been advised to hoist the local cautionary signal 3 as deep convection is taking place over the North Bay due to an active monsoon, said the weather department on Saturday (24 June).

Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra, said the Met office.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice, it reads.

The Met office forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

It also predicted rain or thundershowers may increase to 72 from 9am on Saturday.

Top News

Met office / Weather forecast / Cautionary signal 3

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

1h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

2h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

5h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

2h | TBS Markets
Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home