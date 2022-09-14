Maritime ports asked to keep hoisted signal 3, heavy rainfall likely

Bangladesh

BSS
14 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:38 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting the local cautionary signal number three as the squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under the influene of active monsoonand well-marked low over south Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas, heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy (88mm or more) rainfall accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions till 12pm on Wednesday, the met office said in a weather bulletin.
 
Due to the low that persisted over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area, a deep convection is taking place over North Bay and adjoining areas, the bulletin added. 
 
Under the influence of the full moon and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokhathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 1-2 feet above normal astronomical tide. 
 
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. 
 
They have also been advised not to venture into the deep sea, the bulletin said.
 
Meanwhile, BMD in its inland river-ports warning bulletin, predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60kph over the regions of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet till 1 am tomorrow commencing 3 pm today.

River ports are asked to hoist cautionary signal number one, the bulletin added.

The weather office recorded the highest 142mm rainfall in Bagura district in 24 hours till 6pm on Tuesday.

Dhaka recorded 48mm of rainfall during this period.

The highest temperature was recorded at  31.3°C in Sreemangal and Dimla, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 22.3°C in Ishurdi. 

