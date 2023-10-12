“Maritime Future is Now: The Netherlands approach to new opportunities” at BIMOX from 12-14 October 2023

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh is hosting a groundbreaking 3-day Maritime event on 12 to 14 October 2023, alongside Bangladesh's Largest Maritime and Offshore Exhibition – BIMOX 2023.

During the "Maritime Future is Now: The Netherlands Approach to New Opportunities" a series of events will be organiaed, including a business networking event, seminar and match making to facilitate knowledge exchange and promote partnerships. In Hall-02 of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka the first ever Netherlands Pavilion in Bangladesh is located. The 3-day event offers insight in trends and developments, networking and matchmaking sessions.

The goal is to promote sustainable economic development and enhance Dutch-Bangladeshi business partnerships in the maritime sector.

The event was inaugurated in the morning of the 12th of October by Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP, Honorable State Minister, Ministry of Shipping, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, as chief guest, and Thijs Woudstra, chargé d'affaires, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands by ribbon cutting. Dignitaries from the Ministry of Shipping and Port Authorities were also present at the ceremony.

The seminar on "The Maritime Future is Now – The Netherlands Approach to New Opportunities" which was conducted in the afternoon of the 12th of October, offered good insight into the rich expertise and innovative solutions in various areas of the Netherlands Maritime Sector. The Dutch maritime sector is promoting a future in which their innovations can help create vibrant, green and connected port cities, and developing smart and zero-emission shipping. The Bangladeshi guests offered a good insights in the future of the maritime sector in Bangladesh. The seminar marked an important milestone in the longstanding relationship between the Netherlands and Bangladesh, particularly in the field of maritime cooperation as the bilateral relation focusses increasingly on mutual beneficial trade and investment. Mr Md. Mostafa Kamal, Honorable Senior Secretary, Ministry of Shipping graced the Seminar as Chief Guest.

The presence of fifteen Netherlands Maritime companies who are participating in the seminar and expo is a testimony to the strong ties between both countries and the mutual interest in further developing maritime and offshore industries. They are representing diverse sectors including shipbuilding, port infrastructure, maritime, delta technology and more. Companies are : Boskalis, CDR International B.V., Damen Shipyards, Delta Context B.V., Heinen and Hopman, Hydromaster Propulsion, MELCAL Marine B.V., Marin, STC-Nestra BV, OCEANBOUND, Royal Haskoning DHV, Royal IHC, TerraworX, Van Oord and V-Step Simulation.

The BIMOX 2023 exhibition and Netherlands pavilion is open for all the visitors and the program will continue till Saturday, 14th October 2023. During the last day of the Netherlands Maritime event business to business meetings are conducted throughout the day offering matchmaking opportunities.