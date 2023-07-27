Marinetech Bangladesh Expo begins in Dhaka

A three-day exhibition titled "Marinetech Bangladesh Expo and Conference on Marine Trade" started today at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

Payra Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Golam Saqeq inaugurated the expo on Thursday (27 July).

A total of 75 institutions from six countries are participating in the expo organised by ExpoNet in association with the Department of Shipping. The exhibition will end on July 29.

The exhibitors include dockyards and shipyards, shipwrights and ship agents, ship recycling, designers, port operators, C&F, maritime academies, recruitment agencies, launch and coastal ship, navigation and marine equipment import and export companies, Chattogram and Payra Ports Authorities, Saif Powertech Group, Khulna Shipyard Ltd, Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd, and Chattogram Dry Dock Ltd.

Sk Md Rashedul Haque, managing director of Exponet, said, "The Marinetech Exhibition serves as a vital platform for sharing maritime technology and knowledge from developed countries. By participating in this exhibition, attendees gain exposure to modern technologies and have the opportunity to analyze the strategies employed by foreign consultants and experts."

He mentioned that one of the primary objectives for international maritime trade by 2030 is to transform Bangladesh's maritime sector into an environment-friendly industry through the implementation of digitisation and decarbonisation initiatives.

"To achieve this goal, the event will host five network conferences in conjunction with the exhibition. There will be a discussion on smart ports, shipbuilding, breaking and green ship recycling, shipping business beyond boundary and maritime education in Bangladesh," he added.

The exhibition will be open for all from 10am to 8pm daily.