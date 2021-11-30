Marine Drive Ultra 2021 to include autistics, blinds and transgenders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 04:21 pm

Travel platform Travelers of Bangladesh (ToB) and brand activation and event organisation company ESCAPADE is set to jointly organise "Marine Drive Ultra 2021" to promote the idea "My Country, My responsibility" which will be a campaign to make people aware about our responsibilities as a citizen to build a better and prosperous nation.

For the first time in the history of running in Bangladesh, this event is going to include marginalised, deprived and neglected communities like autistic, blind and transgender people, said a press release. 

To honour their identity and ensure inclusivity and to honor the constitution of Bangladesh which says no citizen shall, on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth be subjected to any disability, liability, restriction or condition with regard to access to any place of public entertainment or resort, or admission to any educational institution, transgender people are running side by side with the other participants in Marine Drive Ultra 2021. 

The ultramarathon event will be held from 3-4 December at Cox's Bazar's Marine Drive area.

This initiative is patronised by Orion Group in association with Orion Footwear, Orion Home Appliance, Orion Pharmaceutical, DevNet, TYRA, Top Gear and Colour Wash (Pvt.) LTD. Blood friend, Audree, Wheelchair cricket, Coloring Little Smiles, Opelogy and Bangladesh Tourism Board.

