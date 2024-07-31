'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

Police lob teargas shells and sound grenades in Sylhet on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The police dispersed protesters marching for justice for those who died in the recent quota reform protests in Sylhet city by firing teargas shells and throwing sound grenades.

The incident took place in Subidbazar area of ​​the city around 1pm today (31 July).

During this time, the agitators were also seen pelting bricks at the police.

The platform of students protesting for the quota reform "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement" called for a "March for Justice" programme today.

In solidarity with this programme, protesters gathered at Shahjalal University Gate in Sylhet at 11am.

Police removed the protesters from the university gate at 11:30am. At this time they started marching towards the court point of the city.

After the procession reached Subidbazar in the city, they were stopped by the police with barricades. However, they removed the barricades and moved forward. Police hurled tear shells and sound grenades to disperse them.

At that time, when the agitators also threw brickbats, the area in front of the Sylhet Press Club.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh said when the protesters were asked to move from the road, they attacked the police. Then police dispersed them with tear shells and sound grenades, he added.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology marched in the campus today afternoon in solidarity with the students' movement. The procession started from the front of the University's Projonmo Ekattor area and ended at the main gate.

Meanwhile, the teachers condemned the recent violence and demanded justice.