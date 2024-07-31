'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 03:47 pm

Related News

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

Protesters gathered at Shahjalal University Gate in Sylhet at 11am

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 03:47 pm
Police lob teargas shells and sound grenades in Sylhet on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Police lob teargas shells and sound grenades in Sylhet on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The police dispersed protesters marching for justice for those who died in the recent quota reform protests in Sylhet city by firing teargas shells and throwing sound grenades.

The incident took place in Subidbazar area of ​​the city around 1pm today (31 July).

During this time, the agitators were also seen pelting bricks at the police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The platform of students protesting for the quota reform "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement" called for a "March for Justice" programme today. 

In solidarity with this programme, protesters gathered at Shahjalal University Gate in Sylhet at 11am.

Police removed the protesters from the university gate at 11:30am. At this time they started marching towards the court point of the city.

After the procession reached Subidbazar in the city, they were stopped by the police with barricades. However, they removed the barricades and moved forward. Police hurled tear shells and sound grenades to disperse them.

At that time, when the agitators also threw brickbats, the area in front of the Sylhet Press Club.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh said when the protesters were asked to move from the road, they attacked the police. Then police dispersed them with tear shells and sound grenades, he added.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology marched in the campus today afternoon in solidarity with the students' movement. The procession started from the front of the University's Projonmo Ekattor area and ended at the main gate.

Meanwhile, the teachers condemned the recent violence and demanded justice.

Top News

Sylhet / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

6h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

7h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

18h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

11m | Videos
'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

1h | Videos
"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos