Many people conspiring against country using foreign money: IGP

Many people are engaged in conspiracies against the country with money brought from abroad, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

Mentioning Bangabandhu's remarks that the land of Bangladesh is very fertile and gold is produced here, the inspector general of police said, "Parasites also grow in this country. These parasites bring money from abroad and conspire against the country."

"But the time has come to hold accountable those parasites who conspire against the country, spread propaganda and want to slow down the pace of the country's development," said Benazir Ahmed at a function organised on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary at Zoombangla School premises in Segunbagicha area of the capital on Saturday, reports the daily Prothom Alo.

Highlighting the progress of Bangladesh, Benazir Ahmed said the country has graduated to a developing country in 50 years by thwarting all conspiracies and soon it will graduate to a middle-income country by breaking all the shackles of conspiracy.

Mentioning that Bangladesh was once known as the land of hunger and poverty, Benazir Ahmed said at that time people accepted poverty as their destiny. The average life expectancy was 40-50 years then.

"The poverty rate was 80% at the time of our Liberation War which was 47% when the ruling Awami League came to power in 2009. And now the rate is 20% and only 9% people now live below the extreme poverty line," he continued.

He also said the country has moved ahead of many South Asian countries in many development and social indices.