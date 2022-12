Several people were reportedly injured on Thursday (15 December) morning after some 20-30 vehicles hit each other on the Dhaka-Tangail highway due to low-visibility caused by dense fog.

The accident took place near Mirzapur Bypass area around 7:30 am, according to an eye-witness.

Photo: Collected

So far no casualties have been reported.

Fire service personnel are conducting rescue operations at the scene.

Photo: Collected

