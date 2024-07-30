Many gunshot victims in Uttara hospitals leave over safety concerns

Students of different institutions protest demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Hundreds of people with gunshot injuries sought treatment at various government and private hospitals in Uttara from 18 to 20 July, but many of them left without completing treatment out of security concerns.

A source from a private hospital in Uttara, who requested anonymity, revealed that the hospital was raided by police four times since 19 July. Due to these incidents, many injured individuals felt unsafe and abandoned their treatment.

A student of Rajuk Uttara Model College, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told TBS, "I was shot in my right arm and went to a private hospital in Uttara. After the bullet was removed, I stayed for one day of treatment. My father came and took me home. The doctors advised me to follow up with treatment at home and rest."

Several private hospitals in Uttara reported that the number of patients treated during the 18 to 20 July period was significantly higher than the number of registered patients. Most of these were students with minor injuries who were provided immediate treatment and discharged.

Although hospitals made efforts to treat the gunshot victims, many patients voluntarily left before completing their treatment. Additionally, many were referred to different government hospitals.

Hospitals overwhelmed with gunshot injuries:

Uttara Modern Medical College Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Uttara, reported receiving 263 injured individuals and 11 dead bodies between 18 and 21 July. Of these, 179 injured individuals and 5 dead bodies arrived on 18 July, 59 injured individuals and 6 dead bodies on 19 July, and 23 injured individuals on 20 July. All of the injured were gunshot victims.

Although these are the registered numbers, hospital officials report the actual number of patients treated was several times higher.

A hospital official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "On 18 July, gunshot victims were coming one after another. The entire road in front of the hospital was lined with injured people. Most of those who came were shot. Some in the stomach, some in the head, some in the chest. It felt like a battlefield. The next day too, many patients came. I have never seen so many casualties."

Major (Retd) Md Hafizul Islam, deputy director of Uttara Modern Medical College Hospital, told TBS, "We are accustomed to serving a small number of patients in the emergency department. At most, we would handle major road accidents.

"But that day, a huge number of injured patients were coming. With our limited resources, we tried our best to serve the injured. At that time, we tried to prioritise treatment over documentation. However, we have a list of 263 people injured by firearms over four days."

He added that as of Sunday, one patient was still undergoing treatment at the hospital. "All but one patient left. Although the parents wanted to take this boy home, we advised them to keep him for another day."

Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital treated 175 patients in the first two days, Hi-Care General Hospital Ltd treated 35 patients, Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital treated 265, Shin-Shin Japan Hospital treated 25, and Uttara Crescent Hospital treated over 100 injured students and professionals.

Additionally, 11 were brought dead to Uttara Adhunik Medical College, 5 to Crescent Hospital, 8 to Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, 2 to Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital, and 2 to Shin-Shin Japan Hospital, totalling 28.

Commander Nazmul Islam, director (administration) of Crescent Hospital, said, "We have served over 100 injured patients. We have also confirmed 5 dead bodies. We have tried our best to treat the injured."

High-Care General Hospital Manager Mir Omar Faruk said, "As our hospital is located inside, away from the main road, fewer patients came here. However, those who came injured were provided with services."

Several officials from private hospitals in Uttara told The Business Standard that although they did not have sufficient capacity or experience to deal with such a situation, they tried their best.