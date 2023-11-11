Manusher Jonno Foundation protests killing of children, women and innocent civilians in Gaza

Protestors take part at a rally at Central Shaheed Minar to condemn the killing of children, women and innocent civilians in Gaza. Photo: Courtesy

The Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) organised a protest rally on Saturday (11 November) at the Central Shaheed Minar at 11:30am to condemn and protest the killing of children, women and innocent civilians in Gaza.

Members from different child rights and human rights organizations, individuals and youth groups attended the rally, reads a press statement.

The protesters urged all relevant quarters to take immediate action to implement a ceasefire and ensure the safety and security of women, children and innocent civilians in the conflict-ridden area. At the beginning of the gathering, MJF's Program Coordinator, Ruma Sultana, read out the statement.

"Although we are against attacks on innocent civilians by Hamas, the present disproportionate response of Israel towards the people of Gaza has left us shocked. Every day we see on television the horrific images of Kafon-clad dead bodies of small children and the heart-rending cries of mothers. We see houses, hospitals and schools destroyed by Israeli bombing leaving scores of people trapped under the rubble or made homeless. The UN secretary-general has said that Gaza will soon be turned into a "graveyard of children" if this continues," Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, said on the occasion.

'Today we are joining with the voices of millions across the world to stop this atrocity on children and innocent civilians which is nothing less than genocidal," she said.

She added, "Al Jazeera reports that one child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza while thousands are injured. The UN reports that 750,000 women and girls are displaced and there are 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza with no hope of getting adequate medical services. While children are not responsible for the conflict they and women are its worst victims. 70% of the 11,108 people killed so far are women and children and as per the latest report 4 450 children have already been killed."

Rasheda K Chowdhury, a former advisor to the caretaker government and executive director of CAMPE, expressed the urgent need to halt the ongoing war, emphasizing that three generations had already witnessed the brutality of war, and it was crucial to spare the current generation from the same ordeal.

Also speaking on the occasion, Executive Director of Awaj Foundation Nazma Akter condemned the inhumane actions in Palestine, stating that they constituted a violation of human rights.