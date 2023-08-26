Mansur reelected president, Aliur gen secy of Chattogram Reporters Forum  

The Chattogram Reporters Forum (CRF) has formed its 16-member new committee, re-electing Kazi Abul Mansur as president and Aliur Rahman as general secretary on Saturday (26 August).

The new committee was announced at the forum's annual conference, held at Engineer Abdul Khalek Hall of Chattogram Press Club on Saturday.

The committee includes Hasan Ferdous, deputy news editor of Ekushey TV, as senior vice-president; Alamgir Apu, editor of Cplus TV, as vice-president; Golam Mawla Murad, Chattogram bureau chief of Globaltvbd, as joint secretary; Jalal Uddin Sagar, senior journalist, as organising secretary; Ayub Ali, bureau chief of the daily Purbodesh, as sports and cultural secretary; Md Shahidul Islam, senior reporter of the daily Protidiner Sangbad, as international affairs secretary; Lokman Chowdhury, Chattogram bureau chief of Bangla TV, as social service secretary; Manirul Islam, staff reporter of ATN News, as publicity and publication secretary.

Additionally, the executive members elected include Jamshed Rehman Chowdhury, Chattogram Bureau Chief of Jamuna TV; Shah Azam, Senior Reporter of the daily Lakhokanth; Zubair Siddiqui, Chattogram Bureau Chief of Dhaka Protidin; Kamal Parvez, Chattogram Bureau Chief of Amader Notun Shomoy; and Ali Ahmed Shaheen, Chattogram Bureau Chief of Mohona TV.

Ali Abbas, distinguished sports organiser and former president of Chattogram Press Club, graced the conference as the chief guest, while the organisation's President Kazi Abul Mansur, presided over the event.

Ali Abbas emphasised the pivotal role of effective organisations in uniting journalists. "The Chattogram Reporters Forum, comprised of reporters from the region, has consistently fulfilled this role," he said.

"The evolving landscape of technology has brought about heightened challenges for journalism. However, without widespread implementation of enhanced training, improved financial support, and similar measures, the obstacles to nurturing journalists' skills will only intensify," he added.

Kazi Abul Mansur underscored CRF's commitment to establishing a robust platform for emerging and talented journalists.

"Despite encountering numerous hurdles, the organisation's foundation has grown stronger, and this positive trend will continue in the future," he noted.

Former president of Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) Nazimuddin Shyamol, former senior vice president of CRF Nirupam Dasgupta, Chattogram Bureau Chief of Deepto TV Latifa Ansari Runa, Finance Secretary of CUJ Mujahidul Islam, Social Services Secretary of Chattogram Press Club Al Rahman, Chattogram Bureau Chief of Asian TV Sarwar Amin Babu, Chattogram Bureau Chief of the daily New Nation Nazrul Islam, and others also spoke at the conference.