Man's body recovered from Dhaleshwari River in Munshiganj

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 06:25 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The police on Friday recovered the body of a man from the Dhaleshwari River in the Malirpathar area of Panchashar union in Munshiganj.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kamal Hossen, 43, son of Mohammad Ali Abzal of West Kamargram area of Boalmari Municipality of Faridpur.

The locals called 999 upon discovering the body floating along the riverbank around 12:30pm. After receiving the information, a team from Muktarpur Naval Police Outpost went to the spot and recovered the body.

Munshiganj Muktarpur Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Sazzad Karim Khan said, "The body was retrieved from the Dhaleshwari River in the Malirpathar area. There are no signs of injuries.

"The body has been sent to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for post-mortem. However, the body is estimated to have been in the water for 2-3 days."

