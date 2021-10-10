Manpower recruiters demand not to press charge against them without verification

Manpower recruiting agencies have demanded to law enforcement agencies to verify before arresting them in human trafficking cases.

Their demand came from a human chain formed in front of the National Press Club today.

In a memorandum addressed to the home minister, they said they are being falsely accused and arrested in cases without arrest warrant and ineligible for bail filed by the workers and their families.

The cases are ruining their reputation as well as discouraging them to recruit manpower which is ultimately disrupting the government's target of sending workers abroad, they said.

The recruiters demanded that they send workers with Smart Cards issued by Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA).

Supporting the human trafficking law, they said if worker has any complain, he should take step according to Overseas Employment and Migrants Act 2013 of Bangladesh.

The owners demanded the Prime Minister and Home Minister to give directions to law enforcers for not accepting any cases without verifying with BMET or BAIRA.