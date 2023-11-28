Manipuri community’s Raas Festival begins in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:03 am

Related News

Manipuri community’s Raas Festival begins in Moulvibazar

The highlight of the festival, the dance of divine love or Maharaas Leela of Lord Krishna, began at 11pm and continued until dawn

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:03 am
Girls dressed as Radha and Gopis perform at Raas Leela. Photo: Mumit M
Girls dressed as Radha and Gopis perform at Raas Leela. Photo: Mumit M

Raas Mela, the main festival of the Manipuri (Bishnupriya) ethnic community, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in areas of Moulvibazar. 

This festival, which is a significant religious event for the small ethnic Manipuri community, has already commenced in the Kamalganj area of Moulvibazar.

The main festivities started on Monday (27 November) in the Madhabpur and Adampur areas of Kamalganj, where the community members reside. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The celebration is marked by the sound of drums and conch shells, integral to the traditional Raas Festival.

The highlight of the festival, the dance of divine love or Maharaas Leela of Lord Krishna, began at 11pm and continued until dawn.

In addition to the religious festivities, fairs have been organised in Madhabpur and Adampur, drawing thousands of devotees and tourists to Kamalganj.

Organisers have arranged the Raas Festival in two separate villages for the Manipuri Bishnupriya and Manipuri Meitei communities. 

Despite separate locations, the core message of the festival remains the same: promoting world peace, harmony, and universal love.

The festival showcases the unique dance styles of the Manipuri tradition, depicting Lord Krishna's life, friendships, and divine plays. 

These performances continue throughout the day, culminating in the main presentation of Krishna's childhood and his interactions with the cowherds and Gopinis (milkmaids).

Authorities from Kamalganj police station have taken adequate security measures to ensure that the festivities continue smoothly.

Top News

Raas / Monipuri / Bangladesh / Ethnic communities / celebration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When stars get starstruck by politics

1h | Panorama
Gulf countries are planning some of the biggest solar projects in the world. Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion Neom project will have its own solar-fueled green hydrogen plant. Photo: Picture Alliance / DW

How the Gulf region is planning for a life after oil

1h | Panorama
File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

12h | TBS SPORTS
Policy interest rate changes will have an impact later

Policy interest rate changes will have an impact later

11h | TBS Economy
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

14h | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

16h | TBS Economy