Manipuri community’s Raas Festival begins in Moulvibazar

Girls dressed as Radha and Gopis perform at Raas Leela. Photo: Mumit M

Raas Mela, the main festival of the Manipuri (Bishnupriya) ethnic community, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in areas of Moulvibazar.

This festival, which is a significant religious event for the small ethnic Manipuri community, has already commenced in the Kamalganj area of Moulvibazar.

The main festivities started on Monday (27 November) in the Madhabpur and Adampur areas of Kamalganj, where the community members reside.

The celebration is marked by the sound of drums and conch shells, integral to the traditional Raas Festival.

The highlight of the festival, the dance of divine love or Maharaas Leela of Lord Krishna, began at 11pm and continued until dawn.

In addition to the religious festivities, fairs have been organised in Madhabpur and Adampur, drawing thousands of devotees and tourists to Kamalganj.

Organisers have arranged the Raas Festival in two separate villages for the Manipuri Bishnupriya and Manipuri Meitei communities.

Despite separate locations, the core message of the festival remains the same: promoting world peace, harmony, and universal love.

The festival showcases the unique dance styles of the Manipuri tradition, depicting Lord Krishna's life, friendships, and divine plays.

These performances continue throughout the day, culminating in the main presentation of Krishna's childhood and his interactions with the cowherds and Gopinis (milkmaids).

Authorities from Kamalganj police station have taken adequate security measures to ensure that the festivities continue smoothly.