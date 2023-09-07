Manikganj councillor arrested for allegedly raping woman on promise of marriage

A team of Savar police has arrested a municipality councillor of Manikganj in a case filed over raping an women on promise of marriage.

The arrestee, Mahfuz Sarkar, 45, is the councillor of ward 7 of the Singair municipality in Manikganj, said police officials.

"He was arrested from the Fulbaria area of Savar on Thursday (7 September) morning," said Noyon Karkun, inspector (intelligence), Savar Model police station.

"An woman filed a case with the Savar Model police station on Thursday morning, accusing the Mahfuz Sarkar of raping her after making promise of marriage. Mafhuz was arrested and later sent to court," he added.