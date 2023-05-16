Mango special train to start operation from 20 May

Bangladesh

BSS
16 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:49 pm

With a view to carrying mangoes from Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi to Dhaka at a low cost, Bangladesh Railway is going to launch Mango Special Train from 20 May for the fourth consecutive year.

Deputy Commissioner of Chapainawabganj AKM Galiv Khan said this in an opinion exchanging meeting with the Railway officials, representatives of Courier Services, Zilla Truck Owners Association, mango growers, entrepreneurs and traders at his conference room on Tuesday (16 May).
 
"We have taken all sorts of preparations to launch the train from May 20 for transporting mango to Dhaka from this mango producing area for the benefit of the growers and traders," he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ahmed Mahbub Ul Islam, ADC of Education and ICT Papia Sultana, Divisional Commercial Officer of Railway Department West Zone Nasir Uddin, Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Masud Ahmed, Assistant Director of Consumers Rights Protection Department Masum Ali and others were present, among others, in the meeting.
 
According to the sources in the railway department, a total of 1,67,082 kilograms (kgs) of mangoes were carried by mango special train in 2020 while 2,36,973 kgs of mangoes in 2021 and 1,48,255 kgs of mangoes in 2022.

The mango production target for this year of the district is 4.25 lakh tonnes, the DAE sources said.

