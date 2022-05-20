Mango special train to start early June

Mango special train is likely to start from the first week of June on the Rohonpur-Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route.

General Manager (GM) of the Western Railway Asim Kumar Talukder said this in an opinion-exchange meeting held today at Rohonpur Railway Station with the divisional manager of the Western Railway Shahidul Islam in the chair.

Chief Operating Superintendent of the Western Railway Shohidul Islam attended the meeting as the special guest.



Mayor of Rohonpur Municipality Matiur Rahman Khan, Businessman Golam Mohammad Fitu, UP Chairman Golam Kibria Habib spoke on the occasion, among others.

The chief guest said turning Rohonpur railway station to a fully fledged railway port, launching local trains from Rohonpur to Rajshahi, increasing the number of compartments of the Commuter and Mohananda trains and selling tickets of Dhaka train from Rohonpur railway station have been under active consideration of the railway department.

About the date of launching the mango special train, he said it is yet to be fixed up but it is likely to start from the first week of the coming June.