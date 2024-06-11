Mango special train left Chapainawabganj with 1,845-kg mangoes

Bangladesh

BSS
11 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 05:13 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Mango special train was inaugurated on Monday afternoon with 1,845 kgs of mangoes for the fifth consecutive year.

Md Abdul Wadud, MP, inaugurated it by blowing whistle.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Chapainawabganj Sadar Mst Tasmina Khatun, Additional General Manager of West Railway Ahmed Hossain Masum, Chief Engineer Md Asadul Hoque, Manager of Rajshahi Divisional Railway Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, Station Master of Chapainawabganj Railway Station Md Obaidullah, among others, were present during the inaguration.

According to the railway sources, starting from Rohonpur railway station at 4 pm everyday it will take breaks at 15 stations including Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Abdulpur, Ishwardi, Poradah, Rajbari, Faridpur and Bhanga railway stations and reach Dhaka at 2:15 am.

The train would run through Padma Bridge this year, the sources added.

The sources further added that the transport cost of per kg mango has been fixed at Taka 1.47 from Chapainawabganj, 1.43 from Rajshahi, 1.19 from Poradah, 1.07 from Rajbari, 1.01 from Faridpur and 0.98 from Bhanga stations.

Sacrificial animals would also be carried by this train at a low cost from June 12 till June 14 and the cost has been fixed at Taka 14,730 per wagon, the sources added.

 

Mango train / Chapainawabganj

