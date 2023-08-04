Mango exports reach 2,700 tonnes this year

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 10:15 pm

Last year mangoes were exported to 28 countries, this year mangoes have been exported to 34 countries

File photo.
File photo.

About 2,700 tonnes of mangoes have been exported so far this year, which is 1,000 tonne more than last year. 

A total of 1,757 tonnes of mangoes were exported last year.

Last year mangoes were exported to 28 countries, this year mangoes have been exported to 34 countries, reads a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture. Among them 1,256 tonne was exported to the UK, 296 tonne to Italy, 260 tonne to Saudi Arabia, 137 tonne to United Arab Emirates, 111 tonne to Qatar, 55 tonne in Singapore, 14 tonne to Switzerland, 70 tonne to Germany, 85 tonne to France, 65 tonne to Sweden, 218 tonne to Kuwait, and 40 tonne to Canada 40.

About 25 lakh tons of mangoes are produced in the country annually. But the amount of export is very less compared to production. Only 232 tonnes were exported in 2017-18, 310 tonnes in 2018-19, 283 tonnes in 2019-20, 1632 tonnes in 2020-21, 1757 tonnes in 2021-22 were exported.

Although there is a huge demand for mangoes in global market, the export volume is low due to non-compliance with various international standards including good agricultural practices. Therefore, to increase exports, the Ministry of Agriculture is implementing a project to increase the production of exportable mangoes. Under this project, farmers are being provided with various support including assisting in mango production following good agricultural practices.

As a result, in the first year of the project, over 1,000 tonnes more mangoes were exported compared to last year. Project Director Md Arifur Rahman said that mangoes will be exported for 15-20 more days this year.

