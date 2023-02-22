Mango export to Japan to begin soon: Agri minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 06:16 pm

The process of exporting mangoes to Japan is almost at its final stage and export will likely begin soon, said Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque. 

Japan is interested in taking mangoes from Bangladesh, said the minister following a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at the secretariat on Wednesday (22 February). 

Work is in progress to fulfill Japan's prerequisites for export, said the minister. 

At the same time, opportunities will be created to export other fruits and vegetables, he added. 

Minister Abdur Razzaque said that Japan will increase the training agronomists, the establishment of agricultural machinery factories in Bangladesh and cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Ambassador of Japan Iwama Kiminori said, "I want to increase Japan-Bangladesh cooperation in the agricultural sector. Therefore, I intend to sign an MoU to further strengthen the relationship by identifying priority areas of cooperation."

