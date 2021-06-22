Manchester Fashion Institute collaborates with BUFT, BUTEX on Global Challenge Research Fund project

Manchester Fashion Institute (MFI) of the Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), in collaboration with the BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) and the Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX), are implementing the Global Challenge Research Fund (GCRF) project in Bangladesh.

A virtual seminar was held on 14 June to share GCRF activities and initial research findings, where British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Javed Patel was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The GCRF is a part of the UK's official development assistance (ODA) and addresses the United Nation's sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The project is about "Research Capacity Building and Promoting Sustainable Fashion and Textile Practices in Bangladesh" and is built on the UN SDGs 9 and 12.

To build research capacity in zero-waste apparel production and material sustainability, MFI will be providing research skill and digital technology training to a pool of early career researchers (ECRs) from BUFT, BUTEX, and a group of professionals from the apparel industry.

The project partners are also working together on developing a framework for sustainable fashion and textile production in Bangladesh.

Dr Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem, MFI, MMU, also the principal investigator of the GCRF project team inaugurated the seminar.

Besides other speakers in the program, Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, BUFT; Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, BUFT and project manager, GCRF; Prof Dr Md. Abdul Jalil, Treasurer; Rayed Barkat, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Fashion Studies, BUFT, shared their opinion on the importance of sustainable practices in the RMG industry during the seminar.

The program ended following a question-answer session from the participants.